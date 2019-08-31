Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Sitting for Game 1 of twin bill
Bader is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Bader is slashing .321/.457/.571 with one home run, one steal and a 7:5 BB:K in nine games since returning to the majors, but he'll head to the bench for the first game of Saturday's twin bill as the Cardinals go with an outfield consisting of Marcell Ozuna, Dexter Fowler and Tommy Edman.
