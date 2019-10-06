Bader is out of the lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Braves on Sunday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Bader went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in the series opener, but he went hitless with three strikeouts in Game 2. Dexter Fowler will start in center field Sunday while Tommy Edman moves out to right field.