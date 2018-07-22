Bader is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.

The Cardinals have continued to hand steady starts in the outfield to Dexter Fowler, which has resulted in Bader's playing time taking a slight hit of late. Bader has remained productive in the decreased role and maintains a .279 average to go with six home runs and nine steals in 212 plate appearances this season, so he might be worth holding on to if the Cardinals decide to make a full commitment to him later in the second half.