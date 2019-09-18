Bader is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Since his big two-homer game against the Brewers on Sunday, Bader has recorded just one hit while striking out five times in the first two games of the series with Washington, though he at least chipped in a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-2 loss. Bader looks poised to see regular run as St. Louis' top center fielder down the stretch, but he'll get a breather for the day game after night game.