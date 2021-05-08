Bader went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the 5-0 win over the Rockies on Friday.

Bader hit his third home run of the season off Austin Gomber in the second inning. He has played in just eight games this season and he's homered in three of them. In addition, he has eight RBI, four runs and a pair of steals. The 27-year-old is always a threat for double-digit home runs and steals.