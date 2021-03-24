Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday that Bader has suffered a "flare up" with his forearm and will miss at least four weeks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Bader had been appearing in Grapefruit League games over the past two weeks after dealing with a forearm issue earlier this spring. However, he'll receive a PRP injection Wednesday and will begin the regular season on the injured list as a result of his setback. In his absence, Dylan Carlson could shift to center field, while Lane Thomas and Justin Williams could see extra playing time for the Cardinals over the first few weeks of the regular season.