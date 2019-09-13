Bader went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs overall in a win over the Rockies on Thursday.

Bader's impressive 450-foot blast to left in the fourth inning answered a Nolan Arenado round tripper in the home half of the third and extended the Cardinals' lead to 6-3. The 25-year-old hadn't left the yard since Aug. 24 prior to Thursday, a homer that coincidentally had also come against the Rockies, albeit at Busch Stadium. Despite having just eight hits thus far in September -- including a modest two for extra bases -- Bader has managed to knock in seven runs with some timely knocks.