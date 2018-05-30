Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Slugs fourth homer Tuesday
Bader went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.
Bader opened the scoring in the second inning with a 375-foot shot to left center, his first round tripper since May 13. The 23-year-old continues to see fairly regular playing time around the outfield, with his last two starts coming in right in place of Dexter Fowler (knee). Bader now has a modest four-game hitting streak, and with a .274/.358/.440 season line that's light years ahead of Fowler's production (.157/.276/.288), he could increasingly carve out opportunity irrespective of the latter's availability.
