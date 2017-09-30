Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Slump continues Friday
Bader went 0-for-2 in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers and is now just 2-for-18 in the last nine games in which he's registered at least one at-bat.
The rookie slashed .326/.360/.565 over his first 50 major-league plate appearances between July 25 and Sept. 7, but he's hit a rough patch since that point. However, Bader has shown some decent pop (one double, three home runs) and appears poised to make a strong push for a roster spot in spring training 2018.
