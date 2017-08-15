Bader has gone 0-for-14 in his last five games for Triple-A Memphis and is slashing .288/.345/.594 with the Redbirds this season.

The 23-year-old outfielder was sent back down to Memphis on Aug. 1 after having slashed .286/.348/.381 over his first 23 big-league plate appearances. Bader did start off hot in his second Triple-A stint of 2017, hitting .333 (5-for-15) over his first four games. One of those hits was Bader's 20th round tripper of the season, making it the first time he's reached that milestone in his professional career. He also slugged 16 homers with Double-A Springfield last season before a promotion to the Redbirds, so his power profile is certainly trending in the right direction.