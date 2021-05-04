Bader went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 win over the Mets.
After launching his first homer of the year Sunday, Bader went yard again in the second inning Monday off Joey Lucchesi. The 26-year-old is just 3-for-14 over four games since rejoining the lineup, but Bader's power surge is encouraging.
