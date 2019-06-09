Bader went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Cubs.

He took Jon Lester deep in the first inning as part of a four-run inning, but the Cards' offense fell asleep after that. Bader has cooled off significantly since the hot streak that propelled him back into a starting role, hitting .161 (5-for-31) over his last 10 games to drag his slash line on the year back down to .240/.351/.442 with six homers and 15 RBI through 49 contests. Even worse for his fantasy value, he's a miserable 1-for-4 on steal attempts after swiping 15 bags in 18 attempts in 2018.

