Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Snaps out of slump in big win
Bader went 2-for-4 with a run-scoring single, an RBI double, a walk and a stolen base in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.
Bader was highly productive out of the latter portion of the No. 8 spot in the order, with his well-balanced effort snapping a 1-for-16 slump that had encompassed his previous five games. The 25-year-old looked rejuvenated at the plate after his return from Triple-A Memphis in later August, and perhaps Saturday's resurgent effort will snap him out of the brief doldrums he'd been in.
