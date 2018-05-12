Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Squares up on second homer Friday
Bader went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Padres on Friday.
Bader started in right field with Dexter Fowler sitting due to southpaw Eric Lauer taking the hill for the Padres. The second-inning round tripper was his second of the season, with the first having come back on April 15. Bader's average sits at an uninspiring .246, but an 11.8 percent walk rate has helped lead to an impressive .368 OBP.
