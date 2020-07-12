Bader went 2-for-2 in the Cardinals' intrasquad game Saturday night, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Bader was responsible for all of his side's hits during the three-inning contest, singling in the opening inning and adding a two-out double in the final frame. The success at the plate is key for Bader, who is looking to strengthen his grip on an everyday role during summer camp and build some momentum with the bat after hitting just .229 (8-for-35) in 12 Grapefruit League games this spring.
