Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Starting again Sunday
Bader will start in right field and bat second Sunday against the Cubs.
Bader has started in four of the Cardinals' last five contests, with all of those assignments coming against southpaws. It seems the 24-year-old has at least settled into a platoon with Dexter Fowler in right field, but Bader may need to heat up again before unseating the veteran as the primary starter. Since concluding May with his second three-hit effort in three days, Bader has gone 5-for-32 with 10 strikeouts.
