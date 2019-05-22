Bader will start in center field and bat seventh in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Royals.

Bader will be rewarded with a fourth consecutive start after going 7-for-12 with three extra-base hits and six runs over the prior three contests. He'll stick in the lineup in place of a resting Jose Martinez, whose everyday role still appears fairly secure in light of the stellar .319/.370/.440 slash line he's posted this season.