Bader (head) is starting in center field and hitting ninth in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
Bader is back in the starting lineup after a migraine limited him to a reserve role the past two games. The outfielder is 6-for-13 with two home runs, three doubles and a stolen base over his past five appearances.
