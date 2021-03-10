Bader (forearm) is starting Wednesday's spring game against the Nationals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Bader was initially scheduled to return to the lineup Tuesday, but the team gave him an extra day of rest while dealing with a sore right forearm. He'll hit ninth and play center field against Washington on Wednesday, and he should have plenty of time to prepare for Opening Day.
