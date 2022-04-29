Bader went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bader has hit safely in four of the last five games, going 6-for-15 (.400) in that span. The outfielder has been a quality speed option so far with five stolen bases in 18 games -- he went 9-for-13 on the basepaths last season. He's slashing .250/.333/.321 with two RBI, nine runs scored and four doubles through 18 contests, though he's yet to swat a home run.