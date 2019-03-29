Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Strong start to 2019
Bader went 2-for-3 with a home run Thursday against Milwaukee.
Bader clubbed a solo homer in the second inning to give St. Louis a 3-0 lead, but the Brewers would come storming back in the third. The 24-year-old outfielder continues to show progression as a hitter and will aim to build off a decent 2018 campaign. Bader slashed .264/.334/.422 with 12 homers and 37 RBI over 138 contests last season.
