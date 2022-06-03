Bader went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's loss to Chicago.

Bader scored the Cardinals' first run in the third inning, and he gave the team a murmur of hope with a two-run homer in the ninth frame that halved a four-run deficit. The center fielder has collected at least one hit in nine of his past 10 games, slashing .308/.308/.487 over that stretch. He has been a solid fantasy contributor with five home runs, 17 RBI, 25 runs and 13 stolen bases along with a .256/.301/.378 slash line on the campaign.