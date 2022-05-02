Bader went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks.
Bader put the Cardinals ahead for good with his two-run blast in the seventh inning. This was his first extra-base hit in the last four games. The outfielder is slashing .246/.338/.354 with a homer, six stolen bases, four RBI and 11 runs scored through 74 plate appearances this season.
