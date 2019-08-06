Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Swing coming along in Triple-A
Bader, who's hitting .250 (6-for-24) with an RBI, two walks and one stolen base through his first six games with Triple-A Memphis, has been better in his plate mechanics since his demotion, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Bader is back down on the farm to gain some consistency in his swing after generating a career-low batting average (.195) and slugging percentage (.339) through 260 plate appearances this season. Although his early numbers with the Redbirds are mostly uninspiring, manager Mike Shildt is encouraged by what he's heard with respect to the quality of Bader's mechanics and swing. "The reports have been positive," Shildt said. "Candidly, that's about as far as I can take it from the game reports and feedback. He's getting more consistent with his approach and what he's working on, which is the reason he's there."
