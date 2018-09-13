Bader went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.

Bader singled and stole second in the fifth inning before drawing a walk in the final frame. While the 24-year-old outfielder is hitting just .212 across 11 games this month, he owns a respectable .270/.341/.423 slash line with 10 homers and 15 stolen bases through 122 games this season.