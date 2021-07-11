Bader went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

Bader singled and stole second in the fourth inning. He got aboard with another single in the fifth and scored on a Paul DeJong home run. Bader has seen regular playing time in July, going 9-for-34 (.265) with two home runs, seven RBI, four runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in his last nine games. The outfielder is slashing just .234/.308/.439 with seven long balls, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored and five steals through 120 plate appearances overall.