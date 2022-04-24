Bader went 0-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and three stolen bases in Saturday's win over the Reds.

He helped manufacture runs in multiple innings. After a successful theft his first time on base, Bader decided to take second and third when he reached a second time. The outfielder has gone six games without an extra-base hit and has a .195/.298/.268 slash line early on, so expect to have to sacrifice in the other hitting categories if you want to chase these steals.