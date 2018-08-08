Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Takes seat Wednesday
Bader is out of the lineup versus the Marlins on Wednesday.
Bader will head to the bench following four straight starts in center field. In his place, the recently recalled Adolis Garcia will man his position and bat eighth during the series finale.
