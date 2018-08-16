Bader went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Bader came around to score on Jeremy Hellickson's wild pitch in the fifth inning, then later drove in a run of his own on a sixth-inning single. The 24-year-old has been on fire thus far in August, hitting .348 with five extra-base hits and three steals over 46 at-bats in the month.