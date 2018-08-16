Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Tallies three hits
Bader went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.
Bader came around to score on Jeremy Hellickson's wild pitch in the fifth inning, then later drove in a run of his own on a sixth-inning single. The 24-year-old has been on fire thus far in August, hitting .348 with five extra-base hits and three steals over 46 at-bats in the month.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Second homer in as many games•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Launches seventh homer•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Laces pair of singles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Three hits Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...