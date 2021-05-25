The Cardinals are optimistic the rib injury Bader suffered in Monday's loss to the White Sox does not include a fracture, although the outfielder is set for additional testing Tuesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Bader rolled over the ball while attempting to make a diving catch in the third inning and had to exit the game as a result. Manager Mike Shildt noted that initial imaging of the injured area was encouraging, but Tuesday's more detailed evaluation should offer further clarity. If Bader were forced to miss any time, Tommy Edman could shift over to the outfield while Matt Carpenter potentially draws some starts at second base.