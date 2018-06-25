Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Thorn in side of Brewers pitching
Bader went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, two walks and two runs in a win over the Brewers on Sunday.
Bader drew a start at center field Sunday in place of Tommy Pham (illness) and snapped a 1-for-15 slump that had encompassed his last six games. Bader has typically seen playing time in right field in place of the struggling Dexter Fowler, but Pham's illness opened up the opportunity for both players to be in the lineup against the Brewers. Bader has struggled overall in June after hitting .310 in May, yet he remains much more productive than Fowler in terms of his slash line.
