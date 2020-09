Bader went 3-for-3 with a run scored and a pair of doubles in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Cubs. He was also hit by a pitch.

Bader hit a double in the sixth inning and scored on a Paul DeJong single. It was an unusually productive game for Bader, who snapped a 0-for-10 skid at the plate with the three-hit effort. He now has two homers, 10 runs scored, four RBI and two stolen bases across 62 plate appearances.