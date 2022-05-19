Bader went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases, a run scored and one strikeout during Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.

Bader notched his third single of the day to leadoff the ninth inning and proceeded to swipe second -- his second steal of the game. The speedster came around to score on an RBI single by Paul Goldschmidt, tying the game at six and ultimately forcing extra innings. Bader's two stolen faces faults him into a three-way tie with Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Mateo for the MLB lead.