Bader went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Bader helped give the Cardinals some valuable breathing room with his ninth-inning two-bagger, which plated Yadier Molina to extend the lead to 5-3 at the time. The outfielder is progressively clawing his way back to offensive respectability since his return from a sabbatical at Triple-A Memphis, as he's quickly boosted his season average 16 points to .211 by going 9-for-25 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBI, seven walks, a stolen base and eight runs over his first eight games back at the big-league level.