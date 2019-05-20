Bader went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and two runs in an extra-inning loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Bader was bumped up in the order after a red-hot first two games of the series, and he managed to be just as productive in the leadoff role Sunday. The young outfielder raised his season average a whopping 54 points over the three-game set against the Rangers, but it remains to be seen how often he'll be able to unseat Dexter Fowler or Jose Martinez for playing time when the extra lineup spot afforded by the road interleague series isn't available to manager Mike Shildt.