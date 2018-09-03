Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Timely hitting in loss
Bader went 2-for-5 with two RBI from a run-scoring infield single and a double in an extra-inning loss to the Reds on Sunday.
Bader's second-inning two-bagger opened the scoring for the Cardinals in the fourth. He was subsequently responsible for sending the game into extras with a game-tying eighth-inning infield single, giving him his second multi-RBI game over the last seven in the process. Bader has been enjoying regular playing time since the trade of Tommy Pham to the Rays, a development that helped him produce an impressive .301 average in August while starting all but one contest during the month.
