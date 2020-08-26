Bader went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run in a loss to the Royals on Tuesday.

Bader gave the Cardinals hopes of a comeback by lacing a one-out triple off Royals closer Trevor Rosenthal in the ninth inning, but the would-be rally was subsequently snuffed out. The three-bagger was Bader's first of the season and extended his on-base streak to five games. It's a welcome surge for Bader and his fantasy managers, as the outfielder has boosted his average 118 points to .243 during that stretch.