Bader (ribs) has started some light throwing and swinging of a bat, the team's official site reports.

The relatively quick return to some type of physical activity is encouraging for Bader, who just went on the injured list May 25. Nevertheless, manager Mike Shildt remains unsure of whether Bader will be healthy enough to come off the injured list when first eligible Saturday, but there is optimism that his time on the shelf won't extend much further that under any circumstance.