Cardinals' Harrison Bader: X-rays negative
Bader's X-rays on his elbow were negative after he was hit by a pitch Wednesday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Bader was forced to leave the game but escaped without serious injury. He's not in the lineup for the nightcap but could still be available off the bench.
