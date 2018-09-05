Bader underwent X-rays after fouling a ball off his left ankle in Tuesday's game against the Nationals, but says he'll be fine, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

He stayed in for the whole game, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. Considering he says he'll be fine, it seems likely that he won't miss much time, if any. That said, he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's series finale in Washington.