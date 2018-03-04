Cardinals' Hector Mendoza: Moved to minor-league camp

Mendoza was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.

While Mendoza didn't allow any runs during his limited time in Cardinals spring training, his performance wasn't particularly impressive. Over two games he pitched two innings, allowing a hit and walking two batters in that time. He'll likely open the year at High-A Palm Beach, where he posted a 5.54 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 19 games (26 innings) last season.