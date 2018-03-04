Cardinals' Hector Mendoza: Moved to minor-league camp
Mendoza was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.
While Mendoza didn't allow any runs during his limited time in Cardinals spring training, his performance wasn't particularly impressive. Over two games he pitched two innings, allowing a hit and walking two batters in that time. He'll likely open the year at High-A Palm Beach, where he posted a 5.54 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 19 games (26 innings) last season.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...