Cardinals' Hunter Cervenka: Assigned to minors
Cervenka was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday.
Cervenka allowed just one run in four innings of spring action while striking out six batters, though he was never more than a long shot to break camp with the team. The lefty owns a 4.69 ERA in 48 career major-league innings and is not on the 40-man roster, so he'll face a tough time getting a callup.
