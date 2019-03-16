Cervenka was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday.

Cervenka allowed just one run in four innings of spring action while striking out six batters, though he was never more than a long shot to break camp with the team. The lefty owns a 4.69 ERA in 48 career major-league innings and is not on the 40-man roster, so he'll face a tough time getting a callup.

