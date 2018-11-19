Cervenka agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Monday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

The left-hander struggled a bit in the majors in 2016 and 2017, but after spending a bit of time in an independent league, he shined with the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate. Cervenka posted a 2.36 ERA and a 31:8 K:BB in 26 frames. He'll have a chance to work his way onto the big-league roster during spring training, but he'll likely have to outperform Chasen Shreve, Brett Cecil and Tyler Webb to avoid spending more time in the minors.