Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Blanks Angels in spot start

Dobbins (2-1) earned the win against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings.

Dobbins made a spot start and silenced the Angels over six frames, throwing 58 of 86 pitches for strikes with 12 whiffs. It marked the first quality start of the campaign for the 26-year-old, who owns a 3.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB across 28.1 major-league innings. It's unclear whether he will remain with the Cardinals or return to Triple-A Memphis.