Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Expected to be called up Wednesday

Dobbins is expected to be called up from Triple-A Memphis and start Wednesday's contest against the Angels, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dobbins will return to the big-league roster after being sent down July 8. The right-hander has posted a 4.03 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 22.1 innings in five appearances, including three starts, with the Cardinals so far this season. With Dobbins making the spot start, the rest of the rotation will be pushed back a day for St. Louis.