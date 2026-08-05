Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Gives up two runs, tagged with loss

Dobbins (2-2) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four across 6.1 innings.

Dobbins was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Monday as the Cardinals opted to expand their rotation to six starters, even after trading Dustin May to the Brewers. Dobbins pitched well Tuesday, with his two blemishes coming on solo home runs from Jazz Chisholm and George Lombard in the second and fifth innings, respectively. Unfortunately for Dobbins, he did not receive any run support from his Cardinals teammates in a 2-0 loss. Assuming he stays in St. Louis' rotation, his next start would be lined up for next week at home against the Phillies.