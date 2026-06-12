Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Goes 4.1 innings vs. Mets

Dobbins did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Mets, allowing three runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

The Mets got to Dobbins early Thursday, scoring three runs on a pair of first-inning homers, though the right-hander would manage to settle in and hold New York scoreless over his final 3.1 frames. Dobbins has made two starts and four appearances overall for St. Louis this season, posting a 3.63 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB across 17.1 innings. Dobbins would currently line up to face the Padres at home in his next outing, assuming the Cardinals stick with a six-man rotation.