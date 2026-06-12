Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Jettisoned to minors

The Cardinals optioned Dobbins to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dobbins made a couple long relief appearances and one start for the Cardinals during his stint in the majors. The club had left open the possibility of sticking with Dobbins as part of a six-man rotation for at least another turn, but ultimately it opted to revert back to a five-man setup. Dobbins holds a 3.63 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB across 17.1 innings in the majors this season.