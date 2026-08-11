Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Matches season high in strikeouts

Dobbins (2-3) took the loss against the Phillies on Monday, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out six.

A pair of errors kept two earned runs off Dobbins' ledger in what was a solid start overall by the hurler Monday. The six punchouts matched a season high, and the right-hander has now pitched at least five innings in five consecutive appearances. Dobbins, who has given up more than three runs just one time in nine outings for the Cardinals this year, will take a quality 3.40 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 42:17 K:BB over 45 innings into his next scheduled start on the road against the Cubs.