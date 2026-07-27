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Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Piggybacking with Liberatore

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dobbins is expected to piggyback Matthew Liberatore in Monday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It had seemed as though Dobbins would draw another spot start this week, but instead he will follow Liberatore out of the bullpen in a tandem outing Monday. Dobbins tossed six shutout frames in a start last week against the Angels and holds a 3.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB across 28.1 innings with St. Louis this season. The righty could receive regular turns in the Cardinals' rotation soon if the club trades Dustin May at the deadline.

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